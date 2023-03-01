Check out all the on-demand sessions from the Intelligent Security Summit here.

Data integration major Fivetran today expanded its platform with new private and AWS GovCloud deployment capabilities. The company also said it plans to bring the data replication capabilities of its acquisition HVR into the Fivetran portfolio for on-premises, or local, data processing.

Cloud is the destination for most data today. But companies that manage sensitive data and operate under stringent regulatory policies — like those in defense, finance and healthcare — often find it difficult to use cloud-based integration tooling while staying compliant. Security concerns restrict how and where they can store their data.

To address this gap, Fivetran is extending its data integration platform with a new private deployment option. According to the company, this will enable enterprises handling sensitive data to self-host Fivetran in their own environment, either air-gapped on-premises or in a virtual private cloud (VPC). This way, they can simplify and modernize their tech stacks while staying compliant with regional, industry and company policies, including GDPR.

Fivetran claims that this approach, available as part of its private deployment plan, will also reduce the total cost of ownership since there are no heavy infrastructure or intensive setup requirements.

Event Intelligent Security Summit On-Demand Learn the critical role of AI & ML in cybersecurity and industry specific case studies. Watch on-demand sessions today. Watch Here

Feeding the data stack

Data ingestion is a critical component of the modern data stack. Companies like Fivetran and Talend compete in this space by allowing enterprises to move data out of SaaS applications, databases and event logs and pool all of it inside a centralized cloud-based repository like Snowflake or Google’s BigQuery.

The end goal is to derive insights that would be hard to obtain with data staying in its original silos. If it were not for these tools, data engineers would be spending a significant chunk of their time just on building and maintaining data pipelines.

California-headquartered Fivetran, for its part, automates the entire ELT process. The company provides prebuilt pipelines that deploy in minutes and automatically adapt to changes in source APIs and schemas. As a result, data is moved and stored in and across cloud and on-premises environments, simplifying access for end users. Currently, many enterprises, including Autodesk, Conagra Brands and Lionsgate, use the fully-managed platform.

Today, the company said it is also extending its managed offering with support for AWS GovCloud. This is meant to enable government agencies to deploy the integration tool using AWS GovCloud and meet specific government regulatory requirements for handling data.

HVR now available as Local Data Processing

Fivetran acquired data replication specialist HVR in September 2021. Starting today, the company will be making HVR’s technology available as Fivetran Local Data Processing. With this move, the company says it will ensure continued availability of HVR’s capabilities, enabling customers to take advantage of high-volume database replication while keeping data within the confines of their secure on-premises or cloud environment.

According to George Fraser, CEO of Fivetran, the company’s products can now meet any architectural and deployment requirements for secure database replication, whether on-premises or in the cloud. Companies that have been unable to actualize the value of their siloed data, or have been over-investing in fragile legacy infrastructure, are now able to move their valuable data without compromising on security, efficiency or system performance, he added.

The company will also be making investments this year to bring Local Data Processing under a single Fivetran control plane, Fraser said in a company blog post. This will allow enterprises to manage all of their Fivetran cloud, HVA and Local Data Processing connectors from a single UI.

Prior to HVR, Fivetran had also bought database replication platform Teleport Data.

The company has raised a total of $728 million over six rounds.