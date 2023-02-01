Check out all the on-demand sessions from the Intelligent Security Summit here.

Full-stack application observability provider New Relic has announced a new ‘change tracking’ solution to strengthen its core platform and provide engineers with a better way to delve into changes impacting their technology stack.

Enterprises now race to innovate and keep their applications and underlying infrastructure competitive in every way possible. This shift has triggered massive increases in the volume of changes introduced in the stack. And, with that comes the possibility of additional performance issues.

Today, when there are multiple changes in the stack, isolating the ones that are specifically causing problems can be quite a task. Teams have to manually correlate issues with the changes introduced to narrow down suspects. This increases downtime and ultimately reduces revenue.

That is a driver behind the rise in application observability software. Gartner estimates that, by 2024, 30% of enterprises working with distributed system architectures will adopt observability techniques to improve digital business service performance.

Event Intelligent Security Summit On-Demand Learn the critical role of AI & ML in cybersecurity and industry specific case studies. Watch on-demand sessions today. Watch Here

Full-stack application observability on tap

To address the full-stack observability gap, New Relic, which offers a cloud-based observability tool to help enterprises detect performance anomalies and errors in the applications and infrastructure, has debuted change tracking capability.

The solution gives visibility into change events from across the entire stack, the company says. This enables engineers to track any change in their software systems — from deployments to configuration changes to business events. Tracking shows sources in the context of their performance data — that includes deep links, CI/CD metadata, commits and related entities.

Such capabilities support fast troubleshooting, and improve deployment efficiency. This allows engineers to quickly understand the impact of a change and roll back what caused the instability or downtime in a given application or infrastructure.

Change tracking is connected across the CI/CD toolchain and shows clickable markers over performance charts to correlate a change’s effect over time on errors, logs, anomalies or incidents. Plus, users get real-time change notifications for quick context into the change made and the problem it caused.

Availability

New Relic change tracking is now available to all users of the core New Relic application observability platform. In fact, some organizations have already taken the capability for a test drive. Among these are 10x Banking, CircleCI, FARFETCH and JobCase.

“New Relic change tracking allows us to track all deployments across our services to find spikes in error rate and troubleshoot with logs in context for change-related incidents,” Sonal Samal, release manager at 10x Banking, said in a statement.

Change tracking is a notable addition, as New Relic continues to compete with multiple enterprises in the application observability space, including Dynatrace, DataDog, AppDynamics, LogicMonitor, and Splunk.