Google announced that its Photos app is being used by more than 500 million monthly active users, up from the 200 million revealed last year. Along with this updated statistic, the company shared that more than 1.2 billion photos have been uploaded to date.

Today’s news comes from Google chief executive Sundar Pichai on stage at the company’s I/O developer conference. He also shared that along with the user growth of Photos, Android now has been installed 2 billion times, and Google counts at least seven products with more than 1 billion users: Android, Chrome, Google Play, Gmail, Maps, Search, and YouTube.

More people are using the service seemingly every month. In October 2015, there were 100 million monthly active users before doubling eight months later, and then ultimately more than doubling once more a year later.

