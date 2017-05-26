The Raspberry Pi Foundation, the organization behind the micro-computer designed as an easy point of entry for tinkerers and budding programmers, is merging with not-for-profit coding club network CoderDojo.

For the uninitiated, the Raspberry Pi is a credit card-sized device that serves as the building blocks for computers, with users able to construct fully working PCs or machines that control their connected home. It has come a long way since its original launch back in 2012, with a third generation model going on sale last February for $35. The Foundation went on to sell more than 10 million of its mini computers, introduced a $130 starter kit, and recently launched a new Wi-Fi-enabled entry-level Raspberry Pi that costs $10.

Founded out of Dublin in 2011, CoderDojo is one of a number of coding club networks designed to teach young people how to code and build apps, games, websites, and more.

Though it kicked off in Ireland, CoderDojo has since gone on to offer 1,250 CoderDojos in 69 countries.

That the Raspberry Pi Foundation and CoderDojo have decided to merge is something of a curveball, but it does ultimately make sense, given the complementary nature of their respective work — they both help teach young minds the fundamentals of building technology products. One providers the hardware, the other provide the knowledge.

“Raspberry Pi and CoderDojo have each accomplished amazing things over the last six years,” noted Philip Colligan, CEO of the Raspberry Pi Foundation, in a blog post. “Now, we see an opportunity to do even more by joining forces.”

As a combined force, the duo plan to almost quadruple the number of CoderDojos globally to around 5,000 by the end of the decade.

A cynical person may see this as an effort by the Raspberry Pi Foundation to shoehorn its own devices into CoderDojo classes, but that ain’t so, according to Colligan, who says that CoderDojos will “continue to be platform-neutral, using whatever kit they need to help young people learn.”

In real terms, the merger actually means that the Raspberry Pi Foundation will become a “corporate member of the CoderDojo Foundation,” which Colligan likens a little bit to being a shareholder, but “without any financial interest.”

The CoderDojo Foundation will continue to run as an independent charity based out of Ireland, and the official word is that little will change as a result of this merger. It’s merely a case of two not-for-profit organizations pooling their resources and joining forces for the greater good.