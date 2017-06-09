Pandora has settled ongoing speculation around its future by confirming it has received a $480 million investment form SiriusXM, while offloading its ticketing business Ticketfly to Eventbrite for $200 million.

Rumors have persisted for a while that Pandora was courting buyers, with SiriusXM touted as one potential suitor. However, nothing came to fruition, with Pandora insisting it wasn’t selling and that it was “focused on executing its strategy and its operating model.”

As things have transpired, Pandora was correct with this claim, however it’s now clear that the duo have been cosying up of late, as evidenced by the substantial investment.

“This is a very significant juncture in Pandora’s journey,” noted Pandora founder Tim Westergren, who rejoined the company as CEO last year. “After years of innovation and hard work we now have critical pieces in place: A massive and highly engaged audience, a market-leading digital advertising business, a best-in-class product portfolio, and a robust balance sheet that gives us the flexibility we need to attack what is becoming a larger and larger opportunity as digital music enters a new golden age.”

Pandora snapped up Ticketfly for $450 million less than two years ago, so to sell the company for 55 percent less will come as a blow. The transaction constitutes $150 million in cash and a $50 million note.

Founded in 2000, Pandora’s internet radio service is available in the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand and now claims 100 million listeners. Traditionally, Pandora had differed from the likes of Spotify in that it didn’t offer an on-demand subscription tier, but this changed when the company unveiled a Spotify-like subscription service earlier this year in the U.S. Leading up to that, Pandora had been on a major reinvention spree, spearheaded by Westergren’s return to the hotseat last March before rebranding with a new logo.

Today’s investment from SiriusXM comes a month after a $150 million cash injection from KKR & Co LP, meaning that Pandora has a $800 million-plus warchest as its disposal, which it says will be used “sharpen” its operational focus, and “strengthen the company’s board of directors,” according to a statement.

“Pandora is now poised to advance to the next stage of the company’s lifecycle,” added Pandora director Tim Leiweke. “We are pleased that the conclusion of our strategic review resulted in a major investment by a world class company like SiriusXM, and with the sale of Ticketfly, we will now redouble our focus on execution supported by a strong balance sheet.”

Pandora went public on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) back in 2011, and the company’s shares peaked at more than $37 in 2014, around $20 above its IPO price. However, Pandora’s stock has dropped to below $10 in recent months, prompting Pandora to seek a buyer or investment — whichever came first.