This year at MB 2017 the focus was AI, messaging, personalization, and the disruption and innovation they've brought about. Here's a recap of everything that happened at day one of MB 2017, now in its 10th year.

Facebook Messenger ads go global

In an attempt to further connect the 70 million businesses on Facebook and Facebook Messenger’s 1.2 billion users, Messenger head of product Stan Chudnovsky announced the global deployment of the beta for its home screen ads. More advertising initiatives are also planned for Messenger in the future. Chudnovsky also said intelligent assistant M will now proactively recommend Food Network recipes, so each time cooking or recipes are brought up in a conversation, M might speak up.

How Walmart uses AI

Walmart Labs VP Laurent Desegur explains how Walmart uses AI to serve 140 million customers a week. We hear a lot about Amazon’s AI, but AI also plays a role in personalization and the delivery of packages for the second largest online retailer in the U.S.

AI startups gaining traction

One of the most compelling part of MB 2017 was hearing the unique applications of AI being developed by startups and businesses. This year, GobTech debuted its Neural Sandbox for experimenting with neural networks on mobile devices, Mezi introduced its business travel service, and more established companies like GoPro, Yelp, and Hopper talked about how they use AI.

Slack bots arrive on… Slack

Slack head of developer relations Amir Shevat announced that bots and integrations found in the Slack App Directory can now be found inside the Slack app, one in a series of changes made today by the enterprise chat company that launched its platform before bot was a buzzword.

Visabot, now serving green cards

In other increasingly smart bots powered by AI, Visabot will now help people apply for green cards. The company that launched last fall has helped 70,000 people apply for visas, DACA protection, or other ways to get into or stay in the United States.

Saving teenage lives with AI

Bark.us has helped save the lives of more than two dozen suicidal teenagers by using AI to track their online activity. Barks knows its machine learning and statistical analysis have saved lives because parents told them so. Bark also detects things like bullying, racist attacks, and other things that happen as teens lead lives online out of the watchful eye of parents or guardians.

A fashion stylist made smarter with deep learning

Epytom Stylist is now able to answer your questions in a conversational way or requests. Say “I’m going on a date” or “I’ve got a job interview” and the bot will help you get ready.

OpenTable’s mission to find you good lobster

AI is kind of everywhere, and that includes your restaurant reservations. OpenTable is one of a handful of companies that can be found on virtually every intelligent assistant and chat platform. Here’s how OpenTable uses AI to influences your restaurant reservation.

IBM’s takes on unstructured data

Up to 80 percent of company data is unstructured. IBM North America chief marketing officer Rashmy Chatterjee talks about how IBM Watson APIs can help.

Disclosure: IBM was a sponsor of MB 2017.

Retail banks and ‘innovation theater’

Fintech and personal finance may be one of the early successful use cases for bots and intelligent assistants, but many have been upstarts moving fast to grab the opportunity in growing industries.

In this panel discussion, participants talked about the challenges banks in years to come and “innovation theater.”

Coca-Cola’s AI-powered vending machine

Wait, what? How? What does that even mean? Whatever that is, Coca-Cola is rolling the machines out to college campuses soon. Learn more.

Kayak’s evolving Alexa skill

Kayak launched a new Alexa skill today. The latest version of the Kayak Alexa skill took months to build, but the travel search site isn’t done building the yet.