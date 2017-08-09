Yesterday CNBC reported that more than 50 percent of U.S. households are projected to have an Amazon Prime membership by the end of the year. This gives more Heartland cities an opportunity to woo a big employer to town, as the ecommerce giant will need more fulfillment centers to ship products from in order to keep up with customer demand. And as last week’s Amazon Jobs Day event proved, there is plenty of interest in the ecommerce giant among Heartland job seekers.

Amazon announced that on Jobs Day, it would be hiring for 50,000 jobs in its fulfilment centers — 40,000 of them full-time jobs. The company later announced that it processed 20,000 applications on Jobs Day, falling 30,000 short of the applications it needed to hit its hiring goal. But among those who showed up, many saw Amazon as their golden ticket to a good-paying, stable job. Alice Goncher, who showed up to Amazon’s Romeoville, Illinois fulfillment center on Jobs Day, told the Chicago Tribune that she wanted a job at Amazon because “I’ve worked for four companies that closed their doors. I want to be somewhere I’m confident is going to stay.”

Though Amazon continues to open more and more fulfillment centers, it hasn’t always kept those fulfilment centers in the same place. The company closed two of its earliest fulfillment centers — in Fernley, Nevada and Coffeyville, Kansas — to open fulfillment centers closer to major metropolitan areas in those states. Amazon, like many companies, gave those employees the option to transfer to another fulfillment center. But for the cities that Amazon leaves behind, a closed fulfilment center can be detrimental to the small businesses that Amazon employees used to frequent.

That doesn’t mean that Heartland cities should shun Amazon’s interest. They just shouldn’t depend on Amazon to always be the city’s biggest employer.

