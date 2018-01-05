Google Assistant is now available on 400 million devices, including more than 6 million Home smart speakers sold since the Home Mini first became available last October.

“All told, Google Home usage increased 9X this holiday season over last year’s, as you controlled more smart devices, asked more questions, listened to more music, and tried out all the new things you can do with your Assistant on Google Home,” said a blog published today.

Tens of millions “of all Google devices for the home” were sold in 2017, the blog said, and at least one Google Home device has been sold every second since the Home Mini began to ship a few months ago, the company said. That’s roughly 6.3 million Home smart speakers sold in 2017, and about 6.7 million to date.

Google Home Mini was made to compete with Amazon’s Echo Dot and began to sell October 19. The Echo Dot was among the best-selling devices in the Amazon marketplace last year. Amazon announced shortly after Christmas that “tens of millions” of Alexa-enabled devices were sold worldwide this holiday season.

Beyond the introduction of Home Mini and Home Max smart speakers this fall, Google Assistant expanded to a number of new smart speakers from brands like JBL and Sony. Other new devices with Google Assistant inside include Pixel Buds, Chromebook, and Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones.

In recent weeks, Google Assistant has been made available for Android tablets and Android smartphones using the Lollipop version of the Android operating system, and the Google Assistant SDK was extended to hardware makers in Germany, Japan, and the United Kingdom. Earlier this year Google Assistant was made available for Android smartphones using Marshmallow and Nougat.

Google Assistant is now available in eight languages like Japanese, German, and various forms of English spoken in places like India and Australia.

The announcement comes ahead of the Consumer Electronic Show that is taking place in Las Vegas next week, where Google and competitors like Amazon, Microsoft, and others are expected to extend their AI assistants to a number of new devices.