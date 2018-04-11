Included in this week’s “Beyond VB” section is a story from Mercury News about how startups are looking beyond Silicon Valley for talent. The two places the startups quoted in the piece are heading to? Portland, Oregon, and Boise, Idaho. In a similar piece I wrote for VentureBeat back in November, I spoke with two startups who have opened up offices in Missoula, Montana and Denver respectively.

Anecdotally, most of the startups I’ve spoken with that were previously based in Silicon Valley or are still located there seem to be sticking to the West Coast when it comes time to move some operations or open a second office. They still want to have the advantage of being close to San Francisco, without paying San Francisco-priced rent.

Where does that leave cities that are further away from San Francisco? That certainly doesn’t mean that you can’t attract second offices — after all, the majority of the finalists for Amazon’s HQ2 are located on the East Coast.

But startups and government officials in these cities do have to work a little harder to educate investors or companies about what their tech community is like. People from Silicon Valley are less likely to vacation in Columbus, Ohio than in Phoenix, for example.

The good news is, it’s clear that East Coast cities don’t have to be a vacation destination to attract interest from Silicon Valley. Pittsburgh is now home to Google, Amazon, and Uber offices — though its ecosystem is buoyed by a top-tier research university.

But other cities may have to work harder at coming up with events to attract people from the coasts. As I mentioned in my newsletter a few weeks ago, the key is to prioritize building a long-lasting relationship with the people who do come into town.

Additionally, startup leaders may find that they have to spend a good portion of their time dispelling myths about what the business climate in their city is like. One of the guest post authors in the Heartland Tech section this week, Julia Kanouse, discusses what myths she’s encountered regarding Midwest tech — and why they’re wrong.

Finally, one piece of advice for city officials: Don’t underestimate the power of having lots of direct flights to San Francisco. It’s one of the most commonly cited positives I hear when I speak with startup founders around the country about what it’s like to do business in their cities. And it will make it a lot easier to get people to your city for two- or three-day events.

As always, thanks for reading, and please send me your thoughts via email.

Anna Hensel

Heartland Tech Reporter

