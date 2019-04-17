With AI-powered features and platform integrations, Salesforce hopes to obviate repetitive and mundane sales tasks across companies large and small. It’s an ambitious goal, but it believes it’s up to the challenge.

Toward that end, the San Francisco company today debuted new products in Einstein Platform Services, its solutions suite that enables developers and admins to deploy machine learning services with a single line of code or a few clicks. The coming weeks will see the addition of Einstein Translation, which will enable developers and admins to set up translations of Salesforce objects and fields through a drag-and-drop interface, and Einstein Optical Character Recognition, which leverages computer vision to analyze documents and automatically update the right record.

“Salesforce built Einstein from the ground up to be trusted,” the company wrote in a press release. “With model interpretability, protected fields and model metrics built into Einstein platform services, anyone can ensure that they are building AI that is transparent, responsible and accountable.”

Today’s announcement comes after the San Francisco company revealed a slew of AI-driven features headed to Service Cloud, its customer relationship management platform, including article recommendations and automated case routing. Service Cloud’s agent console is slated to get Einstein Reply Recommendations, a feature that uses natural language processing to “instantly” suggest agent responses over chat and messaging. And its Einstein AI platform — which made its debut in September 2016, and which now powers more than four billion daily predictions across over 30 bespoke services — will soon begin to use agents’ Service Cloud interactions to inform knowledge article recommendations.

Einstein Next Best Action, another forthcoming addition to the agent console, will tap rules and predictive intelligence to recommend steps most likely to boost satisfaction and cross-selling, such as offering a customer a complimentary extended warranty on a discontinued product. Meanwhile, Einstein Case Routing will automatically complete case details and route reports to queues and agents based on a range of criteria, including qualifications, areas of expertise, and historical success rates.

“We are living in a new age of service where today’s customer expects great experiences at every stage of the buying cycle and across any channel, making the agent’s role more critical and more challenging than ever before,” Bill Patterson, executive vice president and general manager of Service Cloud at Salesforce, said in a previous statement. “With these new … innovations, we are giving agents what they need to rise to the occasion.”

The enhancements follow on the heels of Einstein Voice, a service that enables sales managers to dictate memos and navigate cloud services hands-free, and Salesforce Einstein Voice Bots, branded chatbots built on the Einstein Bot Platform that work with Alexa, Google Assistant, and other voice assistants. In related news, Salesforce recently rolled out AI-powered features for Pardot and High Velocity Sales, and in July made Einstein bots for businesses generally available.