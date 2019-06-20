Apple announced today that it’s issuing a voluntary recall for certain “older generation” MacBook Pro laptops due to the possibility of overheating batteries. The company says that the batteries in 15-inch MacBook Pros “sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017” can overheat and pose a safety risk to users.

According to Apple, all potentially affected machines will display the following phrase in the About This Mac section of the upper-left Apple menu in macOS: “MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid-2015).” If a machine isn’t that model, it’s not part of the voluntary recall. If it is that model, the next step is to check the MacBook’s serial number on this webpage to determine whether the machine has a risky battery.

To remedy the situation, Apple is offering to replace the batteries of affected MacBook Pros for free. In the interim, it says that customers should stop using the machines until the replacement has been made, a process that its recall page notes in all cases will require the MacBook to be sent to an Apple Repair Center for service, and “may take 1-2 weeks.”

The recall comes less than a month after a user reported that a 15-inch 2015 MacBook Pro “exploded during normal use,” with toxic-smelling smoke coming out of its sides, despite using only Apple charging accessories and having been repaired solely with Apple-certified parts. While the battery was viewed as the most likely culprit for the issue, Apple hasn’t publicly commented on the case since taking possession of the laptop for investigation.