Volvo is setting up a new business area specifically for autonomous transport, as the company looks to ramp up its ambitions in the driverless vehicle realm.

With Volvo Autonomous Solutions, the Swedish automotive giant is committing itself to breaking out its financials specifically relating to self-driving trucks, a process that will start after the change is actioned on January 1, 2020. The company suggested that this level of profit-and-loss transparency will help it accelerate its goals in the burgeoning driverless vehicle industry through having a greater responsibility to shareholders.

“It is a logical next step for us to gather expertise and resources in a new business area with profit and loss responsibility to take autonomous transport solutions to the next level,” noted Volvo president and CEO Martin Lundstedt.

However, this news should be juxtaposed against Volvo’s third-quarter financials, where it has just reported a 45% year-on-year (YoY) drop in orders compared to the same period last year. It’s clear that Volvo is looking to appease shareholders by demonstrating that it’s looking to — and preparing for — a big transition to an autonomous future. Volvo said that it’s currently in the process of recruiting a new head to lead its Volvo Autonomous Solutions unit.

Automation in industry

While Volvo has been making moves in the self-driving car sphere, including partnering with Uber for its own driverless car trials, most of Volvo’s higher-profile efforts of late have been in bringing autonomous trucks to market. A few months back, the company announced a partnership with ferry and logistics giant DFDS, which plans to use Volvo Trucks’ “Vera” to transport goods between a logistics hub and a port in Sweden.

Elsewhere, Volvo last year announced its first commercial self-driving trucks would be used in mining, to transport limestone from mines to a nearby port, while the company has also trialed its technology to help sugarcane farmers in Brazil improve their crop yield and also to collect garbage in Sweden. Back in June, Volvo partnered with chip giant Nvidia to collaborate on autonomous trucks.

A number of companies are working on autonomous trucking technologies, including Mercedes-Bens parent Daimler, and fledgling startups such as Sweden’s Einride, which recently raised $25 million.

It’s still very much early days for autonomous vehicles, but there is a growing sense that it will likely gain steam through niche use-cases in specific industries, using “pre-defined routes, in repetitive flows” as Volvo notes. And that is why Volvo is now committing itself to divulging its figures through Volvo Autonomous Solutions, which will be reported as part of its Volvo Trucks business.

“We have experienced a significant increase in inquiries [about autonomous transport] from customers,” Lundstedt said. “With the Volvo Group’s wide range of offerings and broad experience of different applications, we have a unique opportunity to offer solutions that meet their specific needs.”