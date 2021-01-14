Join us for the world’s leading event about accelerating enterprise transformation with AI and Data, for enterprise technology decision-makers, presented by the #1 publisher in AI and Data

Harness, a continuous integration and delivery platform (CI/CD) for engineering and developer operations (DevOps) teams, has raised $115 million in funding across a series C and series B1 funding round. This values the San Francisco-based company at $1.7 billion.

Founded in 2016, Harness offers what it calls “continuous delivery as-a-service,” using machine learning and AI techniques to automate software deployments, monitor their quality, and enable rollbacks when flaws are discovered. The company was cofounded by Jyoti Bansal, the founder and former CEO of app performance management platform AppDynamics, which Cisco bought in 2017 for $3.7 billion, and Rishi Singh, a former platform architect at Apple.

Harness’ raise builds on growing momentum across the DevOps tools space, particularly in the CI/CD realm, with the likes of GitLab continuing to raise bucketloads of cash ahead of a planned IPO in 2021, Jfrog going public just a few months ago, and CircleCI raising $100 million last year. Another notable player is CloudBees, which has created a commercial, enterprise-focused product built on Jenkins, an open source automation server focused chiefly on continuous integration.

Harness had raised $80 million before now, including its $60 million series B round co-led by Alphabet’s GV last year. Harness increased its funding with a hitherto undisclosed $30 million series B-1 round and has now added $85 million via a follow-on series C round led by Alkeon Capital.