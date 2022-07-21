We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - 28. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Register today!

Massachusetts-headquartered Dynatrace, which provides an intelligence layer to monitor and optimize application development, performance and IT infrastructure, today unified two key capabilities in its core offering – log analytics and digital experience monitoring (DEM). The move, it says, will give enterprises deeper insights into customer experiences, resulting in improved product optimization.

Today, the process of tracking customer journeys primarily revolves around observability solutions. However, most of these platforms provide isolated data, which means siloed teams have to manually connect the pieces in order to come up with a clear view of what is happening on the end user’s side. The task gets particularly complex when you have to track specific user journeys.

Dynatrace’s unified solution

With the latest unification, Dynatrace is bridging that gap and automatically linking event logs and DEM tool’s session data in one place. This allows development teams – be it front-end or back-end – to easily dive into logs and the specific user sessions that generated them to gain deeper insights into the product experience. The unified data also includes video replays of any click, tap, or swipe executed by the user, thanks to DEM’s Session Replay capability.

“As technology stacks have become more distributed, and logs and user session data more fragmented, developers have been challenged to understand the link between back-end system performance and front-end user experience,” said Steve Tack, senior vice president of product management at Dynatrace. “By bridging this gap and unifying logs, user sessions, and visual Session Replays, Dynatrace makes it easier for teams to ensure optimal user journeys while proactively solving any issues that may have gone into production undetected. This automated, customer-centric approach to software optimization gives teams the confidence to innovate at speed and scale.”

The update, which is now available to all Dynatrace customers, also saves precious team hours previously spent on manually matching the logs with sessions.

“Dynatrace’s ability to combine logs, user experience, and session replay, all in context, has helped our teams gain a better understanding of customer pain points and allowed us to improve the performance of our digital services,” explained Andrea Cov, the chief information technology officer of ConTe IT, a company using the new unified offering.

“Accessing all this data in one place has also saved our teams time, enabling them to focus on what matters most – accelerating our growth, driving innovation, and creating new features so we can make our customers happier,” she added.

Apart from Dynatrace, many vendors are active in this segment, including DataDog, New Relic, and Cisco’s AppDynamics. Globally, the entire IT monitoring and observability market is estimated to be a $17 billion market opportunity.