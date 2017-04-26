Like many companies, Hootsuite knows that its social media management service isn’t going to be able to address all the needs of its users, especially those in the enterprise. The company has opted to make an investment in its platform to incentivize third-party developers to build tools that extend its offering, putting $5 million into a new multi-year fund.

More than 250 apps are currently integrated with Hootsuite, a feat that the company’s senior vice president of strategy and corporate development Matt Switzer claims makes Hootsuite “the market leader with the largest ecosystem of any social media management platform.” While individuals can use the service to manage their presence on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn, the real potential lies within businesses who need a robust service to interact and share content with customers and the general public.

Developers interested in participating will have to apply for a chance at payment, but not everyone will be awarded a piece of the fund. Hootsuite said that the decision around disbursing funds will be based on customer needs and the app’s alignment with its “platform strategy.” Beneficiaries will receive support to help go-to-market along with additional opportunities to participate in co-marketing initiatives.

There’s much that can be worked with on this platform, be it ad-tech services, social media monitoring, vimeo, blogging, posting on social networks, and much more.

“Hootsuite’s wide adoption and fast-paced growth is due in large part to the contributions of developers to our ecosystem. We’re investing in the Integration Fund to encourage them to continue to develop applications that enable our customers to connect social to marketing, analytics, and other business solutions they rely on every day,” Switzer said.

Through an updated portal, developers can access documentation, support, APIs, and SDKs to build on top of Hootsuite’s platform. There are plans to also launch channels that will keep the community informed about changes, new releases, and even a roadmap, something that has been highlighted by Slack and Twitter.

Hootsuite’s developer fund is similar to efforts undertaken by other companies such as Slack, Box, Twilio, HTC, Telegram, Facebook and Oculus. While there are developers that build on the platform, there’s a need to try and jumpstart it so companies don’t become concerned about the lack of capabilities.

“The fund is truly designed to fuel the innovation we have seen on our platform for the last 4 years and remove some of the financial barriers that the developers are facing,” Switzer explained. “It is also our commitment to the developer community.”