The Cortana Skills Kit became publicly available today. That means developers can make voice apps for the intelligent assistant used by 145 million monthly active users, and an initial group of voice apps is also now available.

The first four skills available for Cortana — Expedia, Capital One, TalkLocal, and Knowmail — were teased last December, and an additional 26 were shared today, many of which already have a history on devices like Google Assistant or Alexa third party ecosystems.

There’s now iHeartRadio and TuneIn for music, StubHub for tickets, OpenTable for restaurant reservations, and Uber for rides.

Food Network gives people on Alexa, Google Assistant, and now Cortana access to thousands of recipes. On both Alexa and Google Assistant (and now Cortana), tell the WebMD bot your symptoms and it can tell you why you’re feeling ill.

Ask My Buddy, also available through multiple intelligent assistants, helps senior citizens dependent on care to contact a friend, family, or caretaker if they fall or are in need of assistance.

Other skills that arrive today include HP, The Motley Fool, Akinator, Bartender, MovieTickets.com, Tact, Skyscanner, and UPS, as well as:

Fresh Digital

Gigseekr

Gupshup

Patron

Porch

Razorfish

StarFish Mint

Pylon

BigOven

CityFalcon

Dark Sky

Elokence

Cortana launches with a little more than 20 skills available. By comparison, Google Assistant has more than 230 actions from third-party developers, while Alexa, which opened its Alexa Skills Kit to developers back in 2015, surpassed 10,000 skills three months ago.

At launch, the Cortana Skills Kit is only available in the United States.