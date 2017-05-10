Microsoft announced today that it is working with HP and Intel to bring more Cortana-powered devices to the world. HP will make a device with Cortana inside while Intel will work on a reference design.

Microsoft Artificial Intelligence and Research Group executive VP Harry Shum announced the news onstage at Build, Microsoft’s annual developer conference taking place May 10-12 in Seattle.

No further details about the new partnerships were provided.

Other partners working with Microsoft include Volvo, Nissan, and BMW, who committed earlier this year to using Microsoft’s in-car system with Cortana and Skype inside.

Today Microsoft also launched its Cortana Skills Kit in public preview and roughly 25 Cortana skills were launched by early partners like WebMD and Expedia. New additions were also made today to the Microsoft Bot Framework. The bot framework publishing system can convert bots to Cortana skills.

It’s been a uniquely busy week for intelligent assistants. On Monday, Harman Kardon announced that its Invoke smart speaker with Cortana inside will be able to make Skype calls and is due out this fall. On Tuesday, Amazon launched the Echo Show, a touchscreen Alexa-enabled device with the ability to make phone calls and send messages.

Today’s agreement by Intel to work on a reference design marks the second major spark speaker design from Intel, who agreed late last year on a reference design to work with Amazon on a smart speaker with Alexa inside.