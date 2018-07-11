Respected technology analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today released a new research note focusing on Apple’s fall 2018 lineup (via 9to5Mac), notably including several new dimensional specifications and products. Whereas Kuo’s earlier 2018 predictions looked largely at new iPhones, today’s note covers everything from iPads and Apple Watches to Macs and accessories.

Kuo expects the following devices to debut in the fall:

Face ID-powered iPad Pro models without Home buttons, including an 11-inch version that will likely replace the 10.5-inch current model, and an updated version of the 12.9-inch model. Kuo’s note does not specify a changed screen size for the larger model, but Apple appears to be expanding each Face ID device’s screen to fill the bezel space previously occupied by Home buttons, cameras, and light sensors.

Apple Watches with larger 1.57-inch and 1.78-inch displays, as well as improved heart rate sensors. Kuo previously suggested the development of larger-displayed Watches, although without quantification.

An iMac with significant display and performance upgrades, and a long-awaited update to the Mac mini, which has been left chip generations behind other Macs.

Chip-upgraded MacBook and MacBook Pro models, as well as a new low-price notebook that may or may not be called MacBook Air.

The AirPower wireless charging pad, which was expected earlier this year, but reportedly required major bug fixes.

Updated AirPods, likely including Siri and Bluetooth enhancements reported by Bloomberg.

A 5.8-inch OLED sequel to the iPhone X, a new 6.5-inch OLED iPhone, and a new 6.1-inch LCD iPhone, all discussed before, and possibly coming in several bright new colors.

While Kuo’s reports haven’t proved infallible over the years, they tend to be either substantially or entirely accurate, making his predictions far more useful than those issued by any other analyst.

Apple is expected to follow tradition this year by holding a special media event in September, where the updates above — as well as final versions of new operating systems — will become official. It’s worth noting that nothing has circulated regarding new Apple TV hardware, though the Apple TV 4K is expected to receive a fairly minor software upgrade this year.