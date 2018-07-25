This morning, the Brookings Institution published new research on “cluster” initiatives — that is, when cities decide to center their economic development strategies around becoming the leader in one or two industries. I’ll dig into more of the findings in a separate post for VentureBeat, but wanted to highlight some of the most most important findings that I imagine the readers of this newsletter will be interested in. First, that the report identified five traits shared by successful cluster initiatives:

1. They’re focused on creating a whole ecosystem, not just quick job gains.

2. They’re driven by the private sector, but collaborate with public institutions.

3. They have a long-term mindset and are unafraid to take risks.

4. There are clearly identifiable leaders within the initiative.

5. They have a physical center to serve as ‘visible proof’ that business is booming.

The report also used five regions/cities with cluster initiatives as case studies: Central Indiana, Milwaukee (which is focused on Water Technology), St. Louis (Ag tech), Syracuse (Drones), and Upstate South Carolina (Automotive Research). I’ve only read through the St. Louis case study thus far, but wanted to highlight a few points.

First, that while St. Louis’ initiatives in ag tech haven’t created new Fortune 500 companies or unicorn companies, there are signs that it is encouraging new startup formation — which can pay off economically, albeit not always in a flashy way. In 2014, nearly 10 percent of businesses in the St. Louis metro were less than a year old, compared to 7 percent in 2009. Additionally, the ag tech cluster has also seen an increase of nearly 2,000 research jobs between 2000 and 2015 — which again, is not something that might not be measured by traditional economic development ‘studies.’ This underscores the importance of figuring out which metrics are right for capturing traction in your city.

More importantly — I’m curious to hear your thoughts on how effective (or not) a cluster initiative has been in your city. Do you feel like it’s given you a unique advantage, or that its difficult operating in an industry that doesn’t get as much attention? Do you think that your city’s economic development efforts are too dominated by large industries, and do you truly feel like they get at your city’s unique advantages?

Thanks for reading, and send me an email with your commentary and feedback.

Anna Hensel

Heartland Tech Reporter

