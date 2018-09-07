As U.S. President Donald Trump continues to threaten new rounds of tariffs against China, Apple is warning that a proposed 25 percent tax on $200 billion of Chinese goods will impact a number of its product lines. The list notably includes some of Apple’s most popular wearables and accessories.

According to a Bloomberg story and tweet, a letter from Apple to the U.S. government says that the following product families will be affected by the new tariff:

Apple Watch

Mac mini

AirPods

HomePod

Apple Pencil

AirPort routers

Certain adapters and cables

A report in July indicated that the Watch could be impacted by tariffs, though it was unclear at that point whether only older models might be on the tariff list. Apple is expected to update the Watch and some of its accessories at a media event next Wednesday, with the Mac mini likely to be updated at a subsequent event. It’s currently unknown whether each of the products would see a price jump of 25 percent, and when the new prices would take effect.

Trump has been weighing adding the $200 billion in tariffs to previously announced taxes on Chinese imports as soon as today, following a comment period that ended yesterday. He told reporters on Air Force One that he is already considering another measure that would add tariffs to an additional $267 billion in Chinese goods, using a list that is “ready to go on short notice if I want.”

Multiple U.S. business organizations have decried the tariff plans, describing them as likely to be disastrous. Beyond the straight impact of higher prices on U.S. and Chinese consumers, China’s government has threatened to retaliate within its own borders, potentially delaying or withholding various regulatory approvals U.S. companies require to conduct business.