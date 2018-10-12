Appsee, an app analytics firm that provided early confirmation of the screen resolution for Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, says (via MacRumors) that it has found evidence of two upcoming iPad models in its logs — and, contrary to some expectations, they appear to have the same resolutions as today’s 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch models.

Apple routinely tests upcoming products prior to their official announcements, using popular apps and web sites in the process. Consequently, a total of six new iPad models appear in Appsee’s logs: “iPad 8,1” through “iPad 8,5” before skipping to “iPad 8,8.” Earlier this week, 9to5Mac reported that these Apple identifiers represent 2018’s iPad Pro models, which will apparently come in two sizes, each with two Wi-Fi and two Cellular versions.

According to Appsee, iPads 8,1 through 8,4 show a “point resolution” of 1,112 by 834, while iPads 8,5 and 8,8 have 1,366 by 1,024 point resolutions. Because Apple uses a “2X” multiplier for its Retina displays, these numbers match up exactly with the current 10.5-inch iPad Pro’s 2,224 by 1,668 resolution and today’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro’s 2,732 by 2,048 resolution.

Normally, confirming that new models will carry old screen resolutions wouldn’t be a huge revelation, but this year’s iPad Pros are different. Apple is rumored to have completely redesigned both models: eliminating their Home buttons, adding Face ID cameras, and reducing their physical sizes. When these changes were made to the iPhone X, Apple significantly increased the screen size, providing extra room for a “Swipe up to open” bar at the bottom of each screen.

If Appsee’s resolution findings are correct, that doesn’t appear to be the case for the new iPads. Instead, the company may just keep the same interface currently available on the iPad Pro, which as of iOS 12 uses the same basic top- and bottom-of-screen swipes as iPhone X and XS models. The “Swipe up” bar at the bottom of iOS’ Lock screen could just take the place of a current prompt to “Press home to unlock.”

Today’s report also reduces the likelihood that Apple will change the physical screen sizes of this year’s iPads. Apple typically increases screen resolution at the same time as it boosts a screen’s size, so if resolution stays the same, users can expect 10.5- and 12.9-inch screens this year. Leading analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously predicted “11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro” models this year, implying a screen size change. Supposed dimensional leaks of iPad Pro chassis have suggested that both new models will be physically smaller, however, with the 12.9-inch model losing a full inch of height due to bezel size reductions.

Apple is expected to announce the new iPad Pro models around the end of this month, and release them around November. They are likely to arrive alongside updated accessories and new Mac computers.