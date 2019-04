Less than four months after launching a mobile 5G network in parts of 12 U.S. cities, AT&T today expanded the network’s footprint with seven additional locations. The expansion includes the carrier’s first four 5G offerings in the state of California, as well as single-city additions in Florida, Tennesee, and Texas.

AT&T’s 5G+ coverage list now includes some of California’s most populous cities: Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose. The carrier has also added Florida’s most┬ápopular tourist destination, Orlando, plus the city of Austin, Texas, and Tennessee’s capital city, Nashville. As was the case before, AT&T says its service is available in “select areas” of the cities, rather than completely covering them.

Unlike other carriers, AT&T is specifically marketing three different types of “5G” service. The company differentiates between 5G+ based upon millimeter wave technology, a slower but nationwide blanket of 5G, and its controversial, lawsuit-provoking “5G Evolution,” which is actually just late-stage 4G technology using speed enhancing features. Today’s expansions are all 5G+ specific.

One notable omission from today’s list is Las Vegas, Nevada, which was on AT&T’s list of expected “early 2019” 5G+ cities last September. Its place appears to have been taken by Austin for the time being.

AT&T currently offers 5G+ service using a single device: Netgear’s Nighthawk 5G Mobile Hotspot. Unlike rival Verizon, which is now offering an early 5G smartphone option online and in select stores, AT&T’s Nighthawk sales page┬ástill doesn’t have a “buy now” link, instead asking customers “interested in trying out the Nighthawk” to provide contact information for an email or phone pitch.

Based on a somewhat ambiguous announcement last December, Samsung’s Galaxy S10 5G is likely to become available for AT&T’s 5G+ network in the first half of 2019. LG’s less expensive V50 ThinQ phone is not yet expected to become available for AT&T 5G customers.