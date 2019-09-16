Google today sent out invites for an October 15 hardware event in New York City. The company will almost certainly detail its Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones at the annual Made by Google event. We say “detail” because Google has already shown off the devices in response to the first Pixel 4 leaks.

Like last year, the Pixel 4 has leaked from all angles. What’s different this year is that Google not only confirmed the Pixel 4 four months ahead of its expected debut, but it did so with an image of the phone itself. Then the company followed up with a video showing the Pixel 4 sporting new Face Unlock and Motion Sense features. That didn’t stem the leaks. In fact, infamous leaker Evan Blass floated the October 15 date for this event in a Pixel 4 leak.

If history is any indication, the volume of leaks is only likely to grow in the weeks leading up to the event. Geekbench 5 benchmarks showing a “Pixel 4 XL 5G” broke cover online today, which if accurate indicate a separate and likely higher-priced alternative to the Pixel 4 XL could be due out by the end of this year.

Hardware and software

In terms of hardware, Google will talk about the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, and Nest Mini. Last year, Google showed off the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel Stand, Pixel Slate, Home Hub, and a new Chromecast. Updates to the company’s Google Home, Chromebook, and Chromecast products are therefore all likely.

While this is largely a hardware event, Google will still likely talk about new Android and Google Assistant features unique to its devices. Although Android 10 was released earlier this month, the new Pixels will be the first devices to ship with it and offer certain features first. Live Caption, which Google told us at its I/O 2019 developers conference will only work on select phones, is one such feature.

The event will follow fall hardware debuts from other tech giants. Apple already held its By Innovation Only event this month. Amazon’s event is scheduled for September 25 in Seattle, and Microsoft’s Surface event is set for October 2 in New York City. Not even two weeks later, it will be Google’s turn.